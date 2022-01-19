Warmer Wednesday; Big Changes Arrive Tonight

by Ryan Stinnett

WARMER WEDNESDAY: Clouds will increase today ahead of a cold front. Rain will push into the Northwest Alabama late in the day with widespread rain likely statewide Wednesday night. There could be a rumble of thunder in spots, but for now severe storms are not expected in Alabama. The SPC maintains “marginal risk” (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms west of the state for parts of Southeast Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

As the front moves south, much colder air will roll into Alabama early tomorrow morning and continue to spill south. Temperatures will hold in the 40s all day across the much of Alabama. It will be blustery and there will be some areas of light rain.

FOUL FRIDAY: Cold air will be in place and this time of year we have to watch for any feature that could produce precipitation in the cold air. As we mentioned yesterday, a wave of low pressure is expected to form on the front in the northern Gulf of Mexico, and spread precipitation northward across Alabama. There is a chance this could begin in the form of freezing rain for parts of South Alabama Friday morning, where temperatures will be near freezing.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s, so during the day, it looks to be a cold, but all liquid precipitation. As temperatures begin to fall late in the day, we could see a transition back to frozen precipitation, in the form of light snow. There remains a great deal of uncertainty and forecast confidence remains low.

Bottom line is that it is still too early for a specific forecast, but just be aware some winter weather impacts are possible Friday and Friday night over parts Alabama. We will have much better clarity over the next 24 hours.

COLD WEEKEND WEATHER: Temperatures will remain below average for this weekend, but both days should be dry. Highs will be in the 40s and lows in the low and mid 20s both days, and for now will feature a mix of sun and clouds.

CONTINUED COLD: Below average temperatures look to continue next week as an overall pattern change means winter looks to stick around for a while. Highs most days will be in the 50s, with lows in the 30s. We should see some precipitation on Tuesday, as another low tracks along the Gulf Coast.

Have whimsical Wednesday!!!

Ryan