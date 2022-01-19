Windy, Wet, And Colder

by Shane Butler



A cold front is heading into the deep south and it’s bringing some significant weather changes to our area. First, we have an area of rain and a few storms passing through overnight. We don’t expect anything severe but you may hear a rumble of thunder. Temps will hover in the 50s throughout the night into early Thursday. The front pushes through ending the precipitation and ushering in much colder air. You will notice temps falling throughout the afternoon. We quickly go into the 40s and continue falling through the evening and overnight hours. Temps will end up around the freezing mark early Friday morning. Precipitation will make a push back into south Alabama and that could create a wintry precipitation threat. The main issue would be freezing rain. The greatest risk of this would be our over our southwestern counties. Some travel issues could develop on bridges and overpasses. The threat for the wintry precip will linger through about 9AM Friday. We’re drying out and remaining cold throughout the upcoming weekend. High pressure returns and we’re back to full sunshine. The air mass will be rather cold and overnight temps will hover in the upper 20s.