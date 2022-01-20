Montgomery Police Investigating Two Shootings

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating two shootings that happened Thursday.

At about 12:40 a.m., police and fire medics were called to the 2400 block of Price Street, which is near Jefferson Davis High School. That’s where they found a woman with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

At about 3:30 p.m., police responded to a hospital where two men were being treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Police say that shooting happened in the 2200 block of Cherry Street, which is between Mulberry Street and Ann Street.

Police have released no other information about either shooting.