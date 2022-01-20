Montgomery Police Officer Charged with DUI, Placed on Leave

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department says it has started disciplinary action against an officer who is charged with DUI.

44-year-old police officer Robin Chapman has been relieved of duty and put on administrative leave. Chapman joined the department in 2002 and was assigned to the administrative division.

Police launched their investigation today after responding to a wreck in the area of Wares Ferry Road and North Burbank Drive. Police say Chapman was off duty.

“It’s an unfortunate situation when we have to arrest one of our own, especially under these circumstances,” interim Police Chief Ramona Harris said in a statement. “However, each officer has taken an oath to uphold the state laws of Alabama. We will support the officer in whatever way we can from a peer support role and allow the criminal process to navigate its regular course.”