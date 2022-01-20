Prattville Police Searching for Woman Suspected of Passing Counterfeit Money

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville police need your help in finding the person suspected of passing counterfeit money.

Investigators say a woman tried to use counterfeit $10 bills at a grocery store in the 700 block of East Main Street on Wednesday, January 12.

She is described as being white with dark hair. She was seen leaving in a white car.

Police are alerting business owners to contact them immediately when they locate counterfeit money.

If you can help police find this suspect, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.