Rain Ends, But Cloudy, Cold, And Breezy Through Friday

by Ben Lang

Rain continues at midday Thursday, at least near and east of Interstate 65. Rain gradually tapers off west to east Thursday afternoon. However, the sky remains overcast as colder air filters in. Afternoon temperatures fall and hold in the 40s. However, winds out of the north at 10 to 15 mph result in wind chills in the 30s. The sky remains overcast Thursday night. Low temperatures fall into the low and mid 30s. Winds remain out of the north at around 10 mph, resulting in wind chills in the 20s Friday morning.

The rest of Friday won’t be much warmer. The sky remains overcast, and temperatures may struggle to get much above 40° through the afternoon. Clouds linger through Friday night with lows near freezing. Sunshine returns by Saturday afternoon, and temperatures recover to near 50°. However, Saturday night could be our coldest over the next eight days. Temperatures fall well into the 20s. Sunday could be mainly sunny, with highs in the 50s. Sunday night lows could fall into the 20s, but low 30s otherwise.

Next Monday looks mainly dry albeit with increasing clouds late. Some rain may arrive in southwest Alabama prior to midnight. Rain looks most likely Monday night through Tuesday next week. Temperatures remain above freezing Monday night, so there are no winter weather concerns at this time. Our weather looks rain free for the latter half of next week, with some sunshine in our forecast next Monday through Friday. However, temperatures remain cool, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s, if not upper 20s next Thursday night.