Salvation Army Beat their Goal in 2021 Red Kettle Campaign

by Carrington Cole

The Salvation Army had their final total for their 2021 Red Kettle Campaign.

After over a month long campaign of ringing bells for donations, the Salvation Army raised about $300,000. This surpassed their original goal of $205,000.

The money will be going toward funding the Salvation Army programs, which includes their shelters and keeping them stocked throughout 2022. Captain Daimion Roberts, who operates the Montgomery Salvation Army, said the donations from the campaign will be going a long way in the Montgomery area.

“This money’s gonna operate this facility and with shelter, housing, utility assistance, sending kids to camp, helping women and children to get reestablished,” stated Captain Roberts. “So, this money will go a long way.”

The Salvation Army are always accepting volunteers to work their soup kitchen and at their shelters.