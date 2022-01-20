The Autauga County Children’s Policy Council hosts benefit dinner in Prattville

by Ja Nai Wright

The Autauga County Children’s Policy Council held its 2nd annual Scholarships for Children Fundraiser. The event took place from 5-8 pm at Kimberlia’s in Prattville.

The Scholarships for Children Program is a program that provides tuition for children in underprivileged and low-income families to attend extracurricular activities like art class, dance class, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and Karate.

They partnered with Girl Scouts of America, Boy Scouts of America, P’zazz Art Studio, and TigerRock to bring this idea to life. Through an application process, families will be selected for scholarships based on need. All funds from the benefit will go directly to the scholarship program.

Click here to donate to the organization or to apply for the scholarship program.