UPDATE: 14-Year-Old Charged in Selma’s First Murder of 2021

by Alabama News Network Staff

A 14-year-old juvenile has been arrested in Selma’s first murder investigation of 2022.

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson says the teen is charged with killing 56-year-old Charles Steele.

As Alabama News Network has reported, Steele was found shot in the head two weeks ago at the intersection of Broad Street and Third Avenue.

Jackson says the teen is charged with capital murder. His office has now filed a petition to certify the teen as an adult.