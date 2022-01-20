UPDATE: Tallassee Mayor Released from Baldwin County Jail

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock is charged with Domestic Violence Strangulation/Source: Baldwin County Jail

Alabama News Network has learned that Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock has been released from the Baldwin County Jail.

As we have reported, he was being held on $20,000 bond. His release came at about 3PM on Thursday afternoon.

Hammock was arrested Saturday night by Orange Beach police on a domestic violence/strangulation charge.

Court records show a female relative of Hammock asked a court for protection claiming he choked and threatened to kill her. That request was made Tuesday in Elmore County, following his arrest.

A judge granted the woman’s request without a hearing, ordering Hammock not to contact the person.

Hammock was elected to a second term in 2020. He’s campaigning as a Republican for a seat on the Alabama Public Service Commission in this year’s state elections.

 

