UPDATE: Tallassee Mayor Released from Baldwin County Jail

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has learned that Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock has been released from the Baldwin County Jail.

As we have reported, he was being held on $20,000 bond. His release came at about 3PM on Thursday afternoon.

Hammock was arrested Saturday night by Orange Beach police on a domestic violence/strangulation charge.

Court records show a female relative of Hammock asked a court for protection claiming he choked and threatened to kill her. That request was made Tuesday in Elmore County, following his arrest.

A judge granted the woman’s request without a hearing, ordering Hammock not to contact the person.

Hammock was elected to a second term in 2020. He’s campaigning as a Republican for a seat on the Alabama Public Service Commission in this year’s state elections.