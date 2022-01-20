Wet Morning; Turning Much Colder Today

by Ryan Stinnett

FALLING TEMPS: Much colder air spills south through Alabama today. A cold rain will fall through the middy hours for many locations, ending from north to south during the day. Temperatures will fall into and hold 40s, late this morning. Also, it will feel colder as winds will be gusty at times.

FOR FRIDAY: The front stalls to the south, and that will allow for a wave of low pressure to ride along the front, possibly overspreading some moisture back into the cold air mass in place overnight.

With the cold air in place, some very patchy areas of freezing will be possible early tomorrow morning across South and Southwest Alabama. This won’t be a major issue, but it could lead to some patchy bridge icing. Be mindful of this if you area traveling during the morning hours. During the day, the precip should be all liquid as temperatures climb into the upper 30s. However, as colder air flows into the state, we could see some flurries, especially in eastern sections of the state. Major winter weather issues are expected well east of Alabama across Georgia and Carolinas. Again, tomorrow will be cold with most locations remaining in the upper 30s all day.

Of course, there remains model differences, and make sure you check back for updates over the next 24 hours as the forecast could change some…

COLD WEEKEND WEATHER: Temperatures will remain below average for this weekend, but both days should be dry. Highs will be in the 40s and lows in the low and mid 20s both days, and for now will feature a mix of sun and clouds.

CONTINUED COLD: Below average temperatures look to continue next week as an overall pattern change means winter looks to stick around for a while. Highs most days will be in the 40s and 50s, with lows in the 20s and 30s. We will see another Gulf low Tuesday which will spread precipitation back across Alabama. For now, it looks to be all rain as thermal profiles should be warm enough. The rest of the week looks dry with the continued cold temperatures.

Stay warm!!!

Ryan