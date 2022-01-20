Wetumpka Middle School the Latest in Elmore County to Switch to Remote Learning

by Alabama News Network Staff

Wetumpka Middle School has become the sixth school in Elmore County to switch to remote learning due to faculty and staff absences.

Elmore County School Supt. Richard Dennis says students at Wetumpka Middle School will observe an e-day tomorrow, along with students at these schools:

Holtville Elementary

Wetumpka Elementary

Coosada Elementary

Airport Road Intermediate

Millbrook Middle

All other Elmore County Public Schools will be on a regular schedule. Dennis says he will evaluate the status of each school over the weekend and determine if students can return Monday.

The first four schools on the list have been remote since Tuesday. Millbrook Middle was added Wednesday.

Dennis says bus routes in some areas will be delayed due to a shortage of drivers and substitute drivers. This situation may continue for the duration of the COVID spike.