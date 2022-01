by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car.

Police say 39-year-old Rebecca Woolheater of Montgomery was hit in the 6400 block of Atlanta Highway at about 11:45 p.m. Sunday, near the Walmart Supercenter. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police released details about her death today. The driver of the car wasn’t hurt.