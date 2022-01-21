Alabama Unemployment Rate Remains Steady at 3.1%

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama’s monthly unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.1%, holding steady for the fifth straight month.

The state says the December rate was below the level of a year before, 4.7%. And it was better than the national jobless rate of 3.9%.

Total weekly wages from private employers were $973.14 for the month, representing a yearly hike of $26.65.

Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington says most of the challenges facing the state workforce were related to the COVID-19 pandemic. He says an additional 7,000 people were employed compared to the month before.

