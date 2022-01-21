Cloudy and Cold Friday

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR FRIDAY: Not much improvement in the weather today as it will remain cloudy and cold and highs will struggling to reach the low 40s for many of us. Winds will remain breezy again, making it feel colder. Some light rain will remain possible across South Alabama and near the Gulf Coast as a wave of low pressure tracks east to the south. Tonight, the sky will clear and it will be cold with upper 20s.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Saturday starts off in the 20s and it will remain cold despite more sunshine than clouds; high Saturday will be in the upper 40s. Saturday night lows will be in the mid 20s with possibly teens across North Alabama. Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as highs should approach the low 50s.

BELOW-AVERAGE TEMPS: Monday will be dry with highs in the low to mid 50s. Clouds increase late Monday as our next weather maker develops. We will see another Gulf low Tuesday which will spread rain back across Alabama with heavier rainfall across southern portions of the state. The rest of the week looks dry with the temperatures in the 40s/50s and lows in the 20s/30s.

Stay warm!!!

Ryan