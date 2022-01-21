Man Shot and Killed on Carmichael Road in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a man was shot and killed on Carmichael Road early Friday morning.

Police have launched a death investigation into the killing of 26-year-old Keith Mushat of Montgomery.

Friday at about 1 a.m., police and fire medics responded to the 4100 block of Carmichael Road where Mushat was pronounced dead on the scene. That is near the Perry Hill Road intersection.

Police have released no other details. If you have information to help in the investigation, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.