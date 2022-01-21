PHOTOS: Police Seeking Possible Suspect, Two Vehicles in Wetumpka Walmart Killing
Wetumpka police have released photos of a possible suspect and two vehicles that left the scene after a man was shot and killed outside the Walmart Supercenter late Thursday night.
As Alabama News Network has reported, Wetumpka Police Chief Greg Benton says officers found 42-year-old Centell Winston of Tallassee dead of a gunshot wound inside his vehicle at around 11 p.m.
If you have information to help police, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.