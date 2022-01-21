UPDATE: Montgomery Police Make Arrest in October Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have made an arrest in a man’s shooting death.

Police say they’ve charged 23-year-old Jamie Williams of Montgomery with felony murder and firing a gun into an occupied vehicle.

Williams is charged with killing 24-year-old Ivory Brooks, Jr., of Montgomery. As Alabama News Network has reported, Brooks and a woman were shot in the 2700 block of Biltmore Avenue on October 26. The woman’s injuries were non life-threatening.

Police say no additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.