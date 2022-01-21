UPDATE: Remains Found in Autauga County Identified as Those of Missing Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office says it has identified human remains as those of a man who’d been missing since 2020.

The remains were found in some woods on November 27, 2021. They have been identified as those of 44-year-old Eddie Roland Cunningham.

As Alabama News Network has reported, Cunningham had been reported missing on August 21, 2020, from the group home where he was living.

The Alabama Department of Forensic Science made identification through DNA comparison, but was unable to determine the cause of death.