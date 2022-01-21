Weekend Sunshine, But Cool Afternoons And Cold Nights

by Ben Lang

Friday was cloudy, cold, and windy across central and south Alabama. Temperatures didn’t reach 40° in many locations. Winds were sustained at 10+ mph throughout the day. That resulted in wind chills in the 20s and low 30s all day long. Some light rain was in the mix throughout the day too. Some showers linger in southeast Alabama early Friday evening. Fortunately, temperatures remain well above freezing through midnight.

Rain completely comes to an end with time Friday evening, but clouds hang tough over many locations through early Saturday morning. That plays a role in how cold temperatures get overnight. Locations with less clouds overhead fall into the 20s tonight. Otherwise, cloudier locations only fall into the 30s. However, winds remain out of the north at 5 to 10 mph. So all of us could wake up to wind chills in the 20s Saturday morning.

Lingering clouds erode with time Saturday morning, and all of us should see sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures approach 50°, which is below normal, but certainly warmer than Friday was. Saturday night could be one of the coldest over the next eight days. Lows fall into the mid 20s for many, and possibly low 20s in a few locations. Sunday looks very sunny and milder with highs in the low to mid 50s. Sunday night lows fall into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Next Monday starts on a mainly sunny note, but clouds increase late in the day. An area of low pressure tracks west to east across the north gulf coastline Monday night and Tuesday. That results in rain across our area during that time. Monday night lows only fall to around 40°, so all rain and no winter weather from this system. Rain ends by Tuesday night, with lows receding into the mid 30s.

Next Wednesday and Thursday look dry with sunshine and some clouds. Temperatures remain cool/cold, with highs in the low 50s/lows near 30°. There’s another chance for rain late next week into early next weekend. It looks like temperatures fall below freezing next Friday night. Any precipitation still falling next Friday night through Saturday morning could fall in a frozen form.

However, it is far to early to put much stock in that actually happening. For now, all we can say is there’s some potential. Be sure to check back frequently for updates to our forecast!