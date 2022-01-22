Alabama Comes Back to Get Past Missouri, 86-76

by Alabama News Network Staff

Jaden Shackelford scored 21 points, Jahvon Quinerly added 13 points and dished nine assists off the bench and Alabama used a late 11-0 run to overcome Missouri, 86-76.

The teams now have split their regular season slate, with each winning on its home floor. Missouri earned a 92-86 win in Columbia two weeks ago.

Alabama is now 13-6 and will head out to play Georgia on Tuesday.

