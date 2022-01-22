Bitter Cold Night Ahead, But Lots Of Weekend Sunshine

by Riley Blackwell

NICE WINTER DAY: A very mild day has been in place across much of the area, with temperatures hovering near 50°, and virtually no wind to speak of. Some morning clouds dissipated and left us with a lot of sunshine for the afternoon.

BRUTAL COLD NIGHT: Tonight’s lows are forecast to hover around 20°, with some places potentially being in the upper teens. On the bright side, the wind will be calm, so a wind chill factor will be nearly non-existent. Clouds will also stay away for the nighttime hours.

SIMILAR SUNDAY: Sunday will feature a lot of the same conditions as today: comfortable daytime temperatures, lots of sunshine, and minimal wind. Temperatures for Sunday night will still be cold, but staying in the upper 20s.

LOOK AHEAD: A dry weekend is in store for us, as well as Monday with warming temperatures. Rain returns Tuesday and will keep our temperatures well below average following the system. After Tuesday, the days are looking much drier and clearer.