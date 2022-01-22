Campaign 2022: Phillip Ensler Enters Race for Alabama House District 74

by Alabama News Network Staff

Attorney and community advocate Phillip Ensler has announced that he will run as a Democrat for Alabama House District 74.

The seat is currently held by State Rep. Charlotte Meadows (R-Montgomery) who won a special election in 2019.

Ensler is the executive director of the Jewish Federation of Central Alabama. He previously taught social studies at Lee High School through Teach for America, served as policy counsel for Alabama Appleseed Center for Law and Justice and served as senior policy advisor to Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.

He has a bachelor’s degree from George Washington University and a law degree from Cardozo Law School.

“My primary goal as your representative is to bring advocacy, accountability and action to the State House as we fight to make District 74 and the State of Alabama a more prosperous, safer and inclusive community for all residents,” Ensler said in a statement.

In 2012, Ensler started Marching On – a program in which he and some of his students fly to Washington, D.C. to meet with leaders, tour colleges and learn about career opportunities. Today, the program now includes students from all five of Montgomery’s traditional public high schools.