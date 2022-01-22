COVID in Alabama: Positive Test Rate Reaches 45.9%

by Alabama News Network Staff

State health officials say 45.9% of those taking COVID-19 tests in Alabama are getting positive results.

According to new figures from the Alabama Department of Public Health, there have been 217,023 COVID cases in the state so far in 2022, compared to 532,923 for all of 2021.

There have been 163 reported COVID deaths in Alabama so far this year. That compares to 9,425 for 2021 and 16,826 since the start of the pandemic.

All 67 Alabama counties are considered “high” for the rate of community transmission, according to ADPH.