Full-Time Employees in Chilton County Schools to Get Bonus

by Alabama News Network Staff

Full-time employees at Chilton County Schools will be getting a $500 bonus.

Chilton County Schools Superintendent Jason Griffin said the Board of Education recently approved the bonus. He says the bonus is a “thank you” for all they’ve done amid the coronavirus pandemic.

WBRC-TV reports the one-time payment will be distributed Feb. 28.

