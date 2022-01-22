Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed Announces He Has COVID-19

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has announced that he has COVID-19.

In a tweet posted Saturday, he said:

“I was surprised to learn that I tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday after returning home from a business trip. I am fully vaccinated and have received a booster so thankfully my symptoms are mild. I’ll be in isolation for the next week while staying engaged in city matters. SR”

