Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed Announces He Has COVID-19
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has announced that he has COVID-19.
In a tweet posted Saturday, he said:
“I was surprised to learn that I tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday after returning home from a business trip. I am fully vaccinated and have received a booster so thankfully my symptoms are mild. I’ll be in isolation for the next week while staying engaged in city matters. SR”
— Mayor Steven L. Reed (@MayorofMgm) January 22, 2022