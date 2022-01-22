No. 2 Auburn Beats No. 12 Kentucky 80-71

by Alabama News Network Staff

Walker Kessler scored 19 points and K.D. Johnson added 17, helping No. 2 Auburn keep its hot streak alive with an 80-71 victory over No. 12 Kentucky.

The Tigers rallied from a 10-point deficit to win their 15th straight in likely the biggest home game since Auburn Arena opened in 2010.

It was big enough that the traditional football school had students set up tents Friday morning, camping out to make sure they got in. Oscar Tshiebwe had 16 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots for Kentucky.

The last time Auburn lost was on November 24, when the Tigers fell to UConn 115-109. Auburn is now 18-1 and will play at Missouri on Tuesday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)