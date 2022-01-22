No. 2 Auburn Beats No. 12 Kentucky 80-71

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:
Updated:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Kentucky Auburn Basketball

Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) and Kentucky guard Kellan Grady (31) battle for a ball as it goes out of bounds during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Walker Kessler scored 19 points and K.D. Johnson added 17, helping No. 2 Auburn keep its hot streak alive with an 80-71 victory over No. 12 Kentucky.

The Tigers rallied from a 10-point deficit to win their 15th straight in likely the biggest home game since Auburn Arena opened in 2010.

It was big enough that the traditional football school had students set up tents Friday morning, camping out to make sure they got in. Oscar Tshiebwe had 16 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots for Kentucky.

The last time Auburn lost was on November 24, when the Tigers fell to UConn 115-109. Auburn is now 18-1 and will play at Missouri on Tuesday.

Kentucky Auburn Basketball

Auburn students and fans stand outside Auburn Arena as people camped out for the NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

 

Categories: Auburn
Tags: , , , ,

Related Posts