Two Separate Shootings Leave One Person Dead, Another in the Hospital

Jerome Jones,
Posted:

by Jerome Jones

Montgomery Police are investigating two Saturday evening shootings.

Both shootings happened around the same time, in different parts of the city.

Police say at about 4:30pm Saturday a man was shot in the 3100 block of Texas Street.

Texas street is in the Chisolm/Highland Gardens area.

First responders pronounced the man dead on the scene.

In another isolated shooting at about 4:30pm Saturday, police say a man was shot in the 2200 block of Woodley Square West.

On the scene an adult male was found with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim is recovering in the hospital.

MPD says there is no other information available in either shooting.

Categories: Crime, Montgomery, News
Tags: , ,

Related Posts