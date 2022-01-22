Two Separate Shootings Leave One Person Dead, Another in the Hospital

by Jerome Jones

Montgomery Police are investigating two Saturday evening shootings.

Both shootings happened around the same time, in different parts of the city.

Police say at about 4:30pm Saturday a man was shot in the 3100 block of Texas Street.

Texas street is in the Chisolm/Highland Gardens area.

First responders pronounced the man dead on the scene.

In another isolated shooting at about 4:30pm Saturday, police say a man was shot in the 2200 block of Woodley Square West.

On the scene an adult male was found with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim is recovering in the hospital.

MPD says there is no other information available in either shooting.