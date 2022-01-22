UPDATE: All Elmore County Schools to Resume In-Person Learning Monday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Six Elmore County Schools which had switched to remote learning will resume in-person classes on Monday.

Elmore County Schools Supt. Richard Dennis said the schools had gone remote due to faculty and staff absences. He says new personnel numbers show that in-person classes can resume.

The affected schools were:

Holtville Elementary

Wetumpka Elementary

Coosada Elementary

Airport Road Intermediate

Millbrook Middle

Wetumpka Middle

Other Elmore County schools were not affected.

Dennis says for the week, 403 students and 116 employees reported testing positive.

He says bus routes in some areas will be delayed due to a shortage of drivers and substitute drivers. This situation may continue during the duration of the COVID spike.