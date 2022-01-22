Wetumpka Police Chief, Residents Speak Out about First Murder in Four Years

by Alabama News Network Staff

Wetumpka’s police chief and residents are speaking to Alabama News Network about the fatal shooting of a man in the Walmart parking lot, which is the city’s first murder case in four years.

“I don’t feel like this is a random act,” Wetumpka Police Chief Greg Benton said. “We feel like it was a targeted subject by someone that knew him.”

As Alabama News Network has reported, officers found 42-year-old Centell Winston of Tallassee dead of a gunshot wound inside his vehicle at around 11 p.m. Thursday.

“You don’t think about hearing about a murder here. It’s just unheard of,” Ronda Manning, the owner of It’s Personal Boutique said.

Walmart’s corporate communications released a statement, saying, “Keeping our customers and associates safe will always be among our top priorities.”

Wetumpka resident Brandy Laurenzi says despite the fatal shooting, she believes the city is safe.

“I don’t feel unsafe. I’m going to go on about my business like I normally do, I’ll just be a little more alert and cautious,” she said.

Police have released photos of a possible suspect and of cars leaving the scene after the shooting. If you have information to help in the investigation, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.