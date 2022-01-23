Another Nice Winter Day, But Chance For Rain Returns Soon

by Riley Blackwell

VERY NICE SUNDAY: A lot of sunshine and blue skies have highlighted our Sunday so far. Temperatures have also been very comfortable, with most of the area in the upper 40s and low 50s for the afternoon.

ANOTHER CHILLY NIGHT: Another clear but cold night is in store for us this evening. Temperatures will drop below freezing once again for our overnight lows, with temperatures hovering in the upper 20s.

SUNNY START BUT CLOUDS LATE: Monday will start similar to the weekend days: chilly but a lot of sunshine. For the first half of Monday, skies will be clear and sunshine will blanket the area. However, clouds will start to build in the afternoon ahead of a mass of rain and storms that will arrive late tomorrow night and into Tuesday. Expect highs in the mid to upper 50s.

LOOK AHEAD: Monday is seeming to be the warmest day of the week, with some places potentially touching 60°. Rain returns Tuesday, but is not expected to be an all day event or a wash-out. Rain will be completely out of the area by Tuesday afternoon, and we will clear up for the rest of the week. Temperatures will stay well below average for the week, but plenty of sunshine is expected after Tuesday.