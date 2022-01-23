State Health Laboratory in Prattville Named for Dr. Don Williamson

by Alabama News Network Staff

A state laboratory in Prattville is being named for former State Health Officer Dr. Don Williamson, who now serves as head of the Alabama Hospital Association.

A dedication ceremony was held Thursday for the Donald E. Williamson, M.D., State Health Laboratory. The event was held virtually to guard against spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.

Williamson worked for the Alabama Department of Public Health for 29 years, including serving as head of the department from 1992 to 2015.

During the pandemic, Williamson has publicly advocated public health measures including vaccination and mask-wearing to help stem the spread of illness and reduce the strain on the state’s medical system.

The facility on Legends Court receives 500,000 to 1 million specimens per year and performs more than 1.5 million laboratory tests in support of county health departments around the state, as well as private citizens and private health care providers, and houses 10 divisions with about 115 employees.

In 2021, the laboratory tested 27,572 COVID-19 specimens received from health care providers meeting the requirements for surveillance testing.

The laboratory replaced a leased facility on the Auburn University Montgomery campus built in the late 1970s. It opened in August of 2020.

