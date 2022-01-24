ABC News Presents: Two-Hour Primetime Event on the Infamous Gambino Mob Family

The special also includes a New Interview With One of the Most Notorious Hitmen in Mafia History, Sammy ‘The Bull’ Gravano. ‘Truth and Lies: The Last Gangster’ Premieres Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7PM on your local ABC32!

by Janae Smith

The Special Also Includes Interviews With Gravano’s Son Gerard and Daughter Karen, John Gotti Jr., Former Mobsters, Former FBI Investigators and the Families of Murder Victims

ABC News announced today the premiere of “Truth and Lies: The Last Gangster,” a two-hour event special on the infamous Gambino mob family, featuring a new interview with one of the most notorious hitmen in mafia history, Sammy “The Bull” Gravano. In a blockbuster interview, Gravano reveals secret rites and practices of the mafia and speaks candidly about the use of murder as an instrument of power and control. Gravano, a man who murdered 19 people, including his closest friend and his brother-in-law, was part of a violent brotherhood known as “Cosa Nostra.” For years he and John Gotti, the head of the Gambino family, controlled tremendous portions of New York City’s economy under a rule of fear and intimidation, and his loyalty to “The Family” came at a devastating cost. Ultimately, Gravano became a witness for the FBI, and his testimony brought down the mafia. Together with Gravano’s 1997 Diane Sawyer interview, the special features new interviews with Gravano’s son Gerard and daughter Karen; Curtis Sliwa; former mobsters John Gotti Jr., Larry Mazza, Michael Francese and Anthony Ruggiano; Ruggiano’s daughter Toni Lee; companions of both Gravano and Gotti; daughters of Gravano’s victims; “Sopranos” producer and writer Terence Winter; and former FBI and NYPD officers who led the Gambino investigation. “Truth and Lies: The Last Gangster” premieres Thursday, Jan. 27 7PM, on your local ABC32. It can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

“Truth and Lies: The Last Gangster” is produced by ABC News Studios. David Sloan is senior executive producer and Muriel Pearson is executive producer.

Launched by ABC News in 2017, the No.1-rated “Truth and Lies” series has reported on topics including the Menendez brothers, Charles Manson, Watergate, Laci Peterson, Waco, Tonya Harding and Jonestown.

