by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn police are searching for a missing 19-year-old woman.

Police say Sabrina Dennis has not returned home since January 19.

She is 5’6″ tall and weighs approximately 115 lbs. Dennis was last seen wearing a work uniform.

Anyone with information that could be relevant to locating Dennis is encouraged to call the Auburn Police Department non-emergency number at (334) 501-3100.