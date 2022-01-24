Baseball Phenom in Dallas Co. Turning Heads

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A talented 13 year old baseball phenom in Dallas County — is starting to turn heads with his play — and his skill set.

Tipton Middle School 8th grader Alex Johnson loves to play baseball. He’s a player with a sure glove — a strong arm — and a big bat. And he works hard year round — to hone the skills — to get even better — when he steps up to the plate.

“Like eye contact, fast hands, good feet placement. It’s a lot of things. Mental. Baseball is a mental game,” he said.

Johnson hit .667 for the Dallas County All-Stars during the 11 to 12-year-old Dixie Youth World Series last summer. An accomplishment good enough to win the batting title for the series. And he also pitched a no-hitter during the team’s run through the series — just for good measure.

“I’m so proud of my son,” said Claude Johnson. “I mean, he’s a good baseball player, but he is a better kid.”

A kid who has his sights set on making it all the way to the big leagues. But first — he wants to earn a scholarship to play college baseball. Then move up to the majors from there — and play in the Show.

“My college I want to go to is Ole Miss. And the team I want to play for is the Blue Jays,” he said.

“If he keep his goals and head right, I think he gon’ make it,” said Johnson.

“The sky is the limit. The sky’s the limit.”

Although just an 8th grader — Johnson will be playing on the Southside High School varsity baseball team this upcoming season.