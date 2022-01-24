Clouds Increase Monday, Rain Arrives Monday Night

by Ben Lang

Although Monday morning lows were in the mid to upper 20s for most, midday temperatures rebounded into the mid an upper 50s. That was thanks in part to plenty of sunshine, and partly to a southwest wind. Temperatures warm to near 60° this afternoon. However, clouds gradually increase from west to east. The sky might be nearly overcast by sunset.

The increasing clouds are in advance of a disturbance situated near southeast Texas at midday Monday. An area of low pressure tracks east across the northern Gulf of Mexico through tonight. The low brings rain to the southern half of Alabama overnight through Tuesday morning. The best chance for rain appear to be near and south of US Highway 80 and Interstate 85. Lows only fall into the low 40s overnight, so this won’t be a winter weather event.

Rain remains in Tuesday’s forecast, at least during the morning. The afternoon trends drier, but likely remains mostly cloudy through sunset. Afternoon temperatures recover into the mid 50s. Clouds clear Tuesday night, and temperatures turn colder with lows near freezing. Wednesday looks mostly sunny but cool with highs in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday night lows fall to around 30°.

Thursday looks rain-free with sunshine and some clouds. Temperatures remain cool, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. There’s a chance for rain Friday, though models disagree on available moisture as our next cold front arrives. The american GFS thinks we’ll see at least some rain, while the European model keeps Alabama rain-free. However, both models agree the front brings colder air to Alabama this weekend.

Temperatures may struggle to reach 50° Saturday despite a mostly sunny sky. Saturday night lows fall into the mid if not low 20s. Temperatures only reach the 50s this Sunday with sunshine and some clouds. Sunday night lows fall to near freezing. Temperatures could be closer to 60° next Monday, with sunshine and some clouds.