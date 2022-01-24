Execution Date Set for Matthew Reeves, Convicted of 1996 Killing in Dallas County

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Corrections has set an execution date for Matthew Reeves, who was convicted of a 1996 killing in Dallas County.

Reeves’ execution is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday at Holman Prison in Atmore.

Reeves was convicted of killing Willie Johnson with a shotgun inside a pickup truck during a robbery. He was convicted two years after the killing, in 1998.

Last year, Reeves’ lawyers argued to the U.S. Supreme Court that that his trial counsel should have done more to try to show he is intellectually disabled and therefore he should be spared a death sentence.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled against Reeves in a 6-3 opinion. A state expert had testified Reeves was not intellectually disabled and noted that Reeves had a leadership role in a drug-dealing group and earned as much as $2,000 a week, according to the opinion.