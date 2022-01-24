Fairly Quiet Weather Pattern Ahead

by Shane Butler



Cloudy and wet conditions are on tap for the area overnight into Tuesday. A disturbance will move over us generating mainly light to moderate rain. Rainfall amounts expected to be light with under a quarter inch in most spots. The clouds and rain will linger into Tuesday, especially across our southern most counties. Temps will likely manage mid 50s for highs. The clouds and rain activity move out and we’re back to clear skies Tuesday night into Wednesday. Our weather pattern will become rather quiet. We’re thinking mostly sunny days and clear nights. Daytime highs will continue to reach the upper 50s to lower 60s while overnight lows hover in the lower to mid 30s through Thursday. A disturbance will pass through here Friday but we see little if any rainfall with it. High pressure is over the deep south this weekend. That will keep us clear and dry. The air mass will be colder and you will notice the difference. Saturday morning starts out in the upper 20s and only manages mid 40s for afternoon highs. Sunday morning will be the coldest with mid 20s but temps do rebound into the mid 50s by later afternoon.