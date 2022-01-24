Federal Judges Block Alabama’s New Congressional District Map

by Alabama News Network Staff

Federal judges have blocked Alabama from using newly drawn congressional districts in upcoming elections.

A three-judge panel issued a preliminary injunction Monday.

The judges wrote that Alabama should have two districts, instead of one, in which Black voters are a sizeable portion of the electorate.

The judges blocked use of the map and stayed the party qualification deadline from Friday until Feb. 11 to allow the Legislature the opportunity to enact a remedial plan.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office said the ruling will be appealed. Spokesman Mike Lewis wrote in an email, “The Attorney General’s Office strongly disagrees with the court’s decision and will be appealing in the coming days.”

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Alabama), who represents the 7th Congressional District and is the only Black member of Alabama’s Congressional delegation, released this statement:

“Monumental news from the court! Increasing political representation of Black Alabamians is exactly what John Lewis and the Foot Soldiers who marched across the bridge in my hometown of Selma fought for. It is the reason why I am the lead sponsor of the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and have led efforts to get it signed into law.

“I am carefully reviewing the opinion and I look forward to working with the Alabama Legislature to fulfill the court’s mandate.”

