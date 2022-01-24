Groundbreaking Ceremony for Clyde May’s Distillery in Troy

by Carrington Cole

A familiar business is making it’s way to the City of Troy.

After 4 years in the making, the groundbreaking for Clyde May’s distillery took place in Troy Monday morning. Timing and the global pandemic delayed the unveiling of the distillery for the last few years.

With the support of Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, Clyde May’s family members and the Conecuh brand, the Alabama born whiskey brand has made its way home.

“It’s a great day for Troy. It’s going to be a tourist destination for people to come and tour – and maybe have a sip,” stated Governor Ivey.

Clyde May’s whiskey is the official state spirit of Alabama.