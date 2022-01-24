History Made: Auburn No. 1 in Men’s Basketball for First Time Ever
Auburn has climbed past Gonzaga and into the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll for the first time ever.
The Tigers beat Kentucky over the weekend for their 15th consecutive win. They are the nation’s top-ranked team for the first time since the poll began with the 1948-49 season.
The Bulldogs dropped to No. 2. Arizona remained third and earned the other No. 1 vote. Baylor is fourth and Kansas is fifth. Marquette and Davidson joined the rankings while Texas and Loyola Chicago dropped out.
Other SEC schools in this week’s poll include No. 12 Kentucky, No. 18 Tennessee and No. 19 LSU.
AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll for January 24, 2022:
1. Auburn (45)
2. Gonzaga (15)
3. Arizona (1)
4. Baylor
5. Kansas
6. Purdue
7. Houston
7. UCLA
9. Duke
10. Michigan St.
11. Wisconsin
12. Kentucky
13. Texas Tech
14. Villanova
15. Southern Cal
16. Ohio St.
17. Providence
18. Tennessee
19. LSU
20. UConn
21. Xavier
22. Marquette
23. Iowa St.
24. Illinois
25. Davidson
