History Made: Auburn No. 1 in Men’s Basketball for First Time Ever

Auburn has climbed past Gonzaga and into the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll for the first time ever.

The Tigers beat Kentucky over the weekend for their 15th consecutive win. They are the nation’s top-ranked team for the first time since the poll began with the 1948-49 season.

The Bulldogs dropped to No. 2. Arizona remained third and earned the other No. 1 vote. Baylor is fourth and Kansas is fifth. Marquette and Davidson joined the rankings while Texas and Loyola Chicago dropped out.

Other SEC schools in this week’s poll include No. 12 Kentucky, No. 18 Tennessee and No. 19 LSU.

AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll for January 24, 2022:

1. Auburn (45)

2. Gonzaga (15)

3. Arizona (1)

4. Baylor

5. Kansas

6. Purdue

7. Houston

7. UCLA

9. Duke

10. Michigan St.

11. Wisconsin

12. Kentucky

13. Texas Tech

14. Villanova

15. Southern Cal

16. Ohio St.

17. Providence

18. Tennessee

19. LSU

20. UConn

21. Xavier

22. Marquette

23. Iowa St.

24. Illinois

25. Davidson

