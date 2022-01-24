Pike Road Board of Education Approves Contract to Purchase Land for New High School

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Pike Road Board of Education voted Monday to accept a contract for the purchase of land for the new high school.

The 100-acre property sits at the corner of Wallahatchie and Vaughn Roads near Woodland United Methodist Church.

The new high school was made possible after voters in Pike Road passed an ad valorem tax increase in 2021 to help fund the new school.

Once the new high school opens, the current Georgia Washington campus, which houses both the high school and junior high campuses, will become Pike Road Junior High.

The school system hopes to have the new high school open by the fall of 2025.