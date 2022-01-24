Pike Road ‘Valentine’s for Veterans’ Card Drive Underway

by Carrington Cole

Pike Road is getting the community together to give back to our veterans with a ‘Valentine’s for Veterans’ card drive.

Starting January 24 through February 10, Pike Road Town Hall are providing Valentine cards for people to make for veterans. Residents can either make a card or drop off a store bought one in Town Hall where it will be delivered to a local veteran.

“To show how much you appreciate and show your love and use Valentine’s day as an opportunity to do something, not only for those in your family, but also for those you’ve allowed to all have the blessings we have,” stated Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone.

For more information about the ‘Valentine’s for Veterans’ card drive, visit Pike Road’s website.