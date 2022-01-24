Trial Begins in Woman’s Defamation Case Against Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore

by Alabama News Network Staff

Jury selection has begun in the defamation lawsuit filed by a woman who accused failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of molesting her when she was 14.

The trial is being held in Montgomery.

Leigh Corfman said Moore defamed her and made false statements as he denied the accusations during the 2017 U.S. Senate race in Alabama. Corfman said Moore sexually touched her when she was a teen and he was in his 30s.

The claim helped derail Moore’s hopes of being elected to the U.S. Senate. Moore has denied the accusations and countersued Corfman and other accusers for defamation.

Moore was Alabama Chief Justice from 2001-2003 and from 2013-2017.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)