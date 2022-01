by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have announced that they have made an arrest in a shooting outside the Walmart Supercenter on Chantilly Parkway.

Police say they have charged 24-year-old Tytierra Foster with first-degree assault.

The shooting happened Wednesday, January 19, at about 4:20 p.m.

Police say Foster was taken into custody today by the U.S. Marshals Task Force, and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.