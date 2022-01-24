Warmer Monday, but Rain Returns Tonight

by Ryan Stinnett

Monday morning starts in the upper 20s and lower 30s across the area. With bright sunshine and a departing trough, the sky will be sunny to start, but clouds will begin to move in late ahead of a surface low. We stay dry and highs will reach the upper 50s. Tonight, expect a cloudy night with lows near 40°, and for the southern half of the state we have rain in the forecast, especially after midnight as a low tracks along the Gulf Coast. The rain will continue into our Tuesday morning before tapering off by the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 50s.

REST OF WEEK: Colder air will be pulled in Wednesday on the backside of the departing low, dropping highs into the lower 50s across the area with a sunny sky. We will have a brief and slight warm-up on Thursday ahead of the next approaching cold front. The sky will be sunny for much of the day, with clouds starting to invade the area during the evening and overnight hours. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. The cold front with the associated deep trough will swing through Central Alabama on Friday that will bring a reinforcing shot of cold air. While this system will be moisture-starved, we may see a few sprinkles across parts of the area late in the day. Highs will be in the lower 40s to the lower 50s.

WEEKEND WEATHER: It will be another chilly Saturday for us all…we start the day in the mid 20s, and though it will be sunny, highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Ridging begins to nose into the deep south on Sunday, that will bring a slight warm-up to Central Alabama. The sky will be mostly sunny, with highs reaching the mid-50s.

Have a marvelous Monday!!!

Ryan