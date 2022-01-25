18-Year-Old Charged with Capital Murder in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they have charged an 18-year-old with capital murder.

Police say they have arrested Frederico Tyre, Jr., of the Dallas County town of Valley Grande. He is charged with killing 20-year-old Malik Saintelus of Montgomery.

On Tuesday, January 18, at about 12:05 a.m., police say they found Saintelus with a fatal gunshot wound in the 8400 block of Crossland Loop. That is just off of Vaughn Road, between Peppertree Lane and Halcyon Boulevard.

Police say Tyre was taken into custody today by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Police have released no other information.