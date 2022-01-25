Alabama falls to lowly Georgia in Athens

by Adam Solomon

ATHENS, Ga. – The Alabama men’s basketball team fell at Georgia Tuesday night in Stegeman Coliseum, 82-76.

The Crimson Tide (13-7, 4-4 SEC) was led on the night by guard Jaden Shackelford’s 20 points on the strength of six three-pointers (6-of-9). Guard Keon Ellis had 11 points and a team-leading nine rebounds, while Georgia-native Noah Gurley added 11 points and six boards off the bench.

Georgia (6-14, 1-6) had four players reach double figures led by Kario Oquendo’s 15 points.

HEAD COACH NATE OATS COMMENTS

“Disappointing loss obviously with Georgia being winless in the SEC. We continue to have these issues with playing up and down on the road with the competition. Today, we got outscored on the last two segments, it was 24-17. Last game, we didn’t have good starts. This game we didn’t close well. Turnovers were a major problem; our biggest problem is just our energy, our effort. As a head coach, this stuff comes back on me. I have to figure out how to put the right guys on the floor that care about their teammates and play hard for them. Obviously not done a good job figuring out how to do that so far this year.”

TEAM STATS

Shackelford has now scored 20 or more points in three consecutive games and seven times this season

Alabama had 19 turnovers which was the most in SEC play this season and third most on the year, which helped Georgia own a big 23-14 advantage in points off turnovers

It is the third time in SEC play and seventh time this season the Crimson Tide allowed an opponent to score 80 or more points in a game (3-4 in those contests)

Alabama won the battle on the glass, securing 41 rebounds compared to 32 by the Bulldogs, while also leading 7-1 in blocks and 9-5 in steals

In addition to the work on the boards, the Crimson Tide pulled down 16 offensive rebounds compared to nine by the Bulldogs to result in a 17-13 edge in second chance points

The Tide finished with 18 assists on 27 made baskets, including 14 assists on 15 first half makes

FIRST HALF

The half opened on an even pace as the two teams traded points through the opening two media timeouts

Georgia used an 8-2 run to advance a 19-17 lead to a 27-19 advantage with 7:37 on the clock

A layup from Quinerly jump started a 23-9 run over the final seven and a half minutes of play to close the half, which included 10 points from Shackelford

Shackelford led the half with 16 points and two assists as Bediako pulled down six boards

UA led 19-11 in rebounds and shot 15-of-28 from the floor

SECOND HALF

An and-one by JD Davison gave the Tide its largest lead of the game at 45-36 early in the second half

Georgia responded with a 12-3 run to tie the game at 48-48 at the 15:45 mark

Six straight points from Ellis gave the Tide a six-point lead at 54-48 at the 13-minute mark, but the Bulldogs closed the gap to trail by one, 54-53, at 11:29

With Alabama clinging to a 66-62 lead, Georgia hit five consecutive free throws for a 67-66 edge at the 4:11 mark, the team’s first lead since holding a 31-30 advantage at the 4:20 mark in the first half

The free throws helped the Bulldogs to a 14-4 spurt over the next 4:07 to stake them to a 76-70 lead with 1:23 remaining

Georgia made 5-of-6 from the charity stripe in the final minutes to earn the win

Ellis led the half, posting 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals

UP NEXT

Alabama welcomes defending national champions, No. 4/4 Baylor, to Coleman Coliseum Saturday at 3 p.m. CT and on ESPN. The contest will be a part of the 10th annual Big 12/SEC Challenge.

