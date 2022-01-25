Alabama Republican Party Issues Statement on Federal Judges Blocking State Redistricting Map

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Republican Party has issued a statement after a federal court panel blocked the state’s redistricting map.

A three-judge panel issued a preliminary injunction Monday. The judges wrote that Alabama should have two districts, instead of one, in which Black voters are a sizeable portion of the electorate.

Currently, of the state’s seven Congressional districts, six are held by white Republicans and one by a Black Democrat.

Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl said, in part:

“I am disappointed in the federal court’s decision to overturn the elected representatives of the people of Alabama. It always concerns me when I see an unelected federal court insert itself into a discussion that our Constitution reserved for the legislative branch.”

The Alabama Legislature approved the redistricting map, based on data from the 2020 Census. The map must be redrawn to reflect shifts in population so that districts have an equal number of people in them.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office said the ruling will be appealed. Spokesman Mike Lewis wrote in an email, “The Attorney General’s Office strongly disagrees with the court’s decision and will be appealing in the coming days.”

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Alabama), who represents the 7th Congressional District and is the only Black member of Alabama’s Congressional delegation, released this statement Monday:

“Monumental news from the court! Increasing political representation of Black Alabamians is exactly what John Lewis and the Foot Soldiers who marched across the bridge in my hometown of Selma fought for.”

The judges blocked use of the map and stayed the party qualification deadline from Friday until Feb. 11 to allow the Legislature the opportunity to enact a remedial plan.

