Dry & Cool For Now

by Shane Butler

High pressure will be setting up over the deep south for a few days. This will keep us in a mostly clear and dry weather pattern. Temps will be about average with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s while overnight temps hover in the low to mid 30s. A weak disturbance will pass through with mainly just clouds Friday. Much colder air will spill in behind the system. We’re expecting mid to upper 20s for lows over the upcoming weekend. High pressure will be overhead and that keeps the skies mostly sunny and dry. Early next week is looking slightly warmer with temps climbing into the lower 60s. As we warm, moisture begins to increase and we will need to introduce a chance for showers Tuesday and Wednesday.